VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford police officer is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after intervening in an incident while off duty in Nelson, B.C. last week.

Police in Nelson say the 55-year-old Abbotsford man saw someone "causing a disturbance in the roadway" in the 600 block of Baker Street in the Kootenay city on Thursday.

The victim intervened, and "a physical altercation ensued," during which he sustained life-threatening injuries, Nelson police said.

Nelson police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident, and their investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, the Abbotsford Police Department issued a statement confirming that the victim was one of its officers. Abbotsford police did not release the officer's name, but said he remains in critical condition.

"AbbyPD is and will continue to support this officer’s family and friends during this emotional and terribly difficult time," the department said in its statement. "This incident has had significant impact on the Abbotsford Police Department family and we continue to provide resources and support for our staff."

Both police departments thanked medical staff and civilians who assisted in caring for the injured officer after the incident.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call Nelson police at 250-354-3919.