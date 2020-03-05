VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford man has been arrested in connection to a home break-in that happened while the residents were sleeping.

Abbotsford police say they were called to a home on Ashley Way at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When the residents woke up, they discovered their house had been ransacked while they had been asleep upstairs. Wallets, bank cards, phones and other electronics were all stolen, police say.

"Within five minutes of their arrival at the scene, officers tracked down and located a suspect who had in his possession all the property stolen from the Ashley Way break-in," Abbotsford police said in a news release.

Police say that 22-year-old Ryan Michael Gillanders has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property. After appearing in court, Gillanders has been released with conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.