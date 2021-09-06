VANCOUVER -- Late on Sept. 6, 2020, Chelsea Poorman left a friend's house, hinting to her sister she may be with a new love interest.

She was never seen again, and a full year later, her family still doesn't know what happened to her.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, supporters of her loved ones donned red and pink and marched in downtown Vancouver to raise awareness of her case.

They started near her last known location at Granville and Davie streets, and walked to Victory Square Park, a distance of about two kilometres.

Referencing other Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, organizers wrote on a poster advertising the walk for Chelsea, "No more stolen sisters."

According to social media posts, a similar event was held at the same time in Saskatoon, where some of Chelsea's family is located.

The night Chelsea disappeared, she'd gone out for dinner and drinks with her sister. As recalled on a website dedicated to the search for the missing woman, she and her sister spend some time at a friend's apartment on Granville near Davie.

Chelsea left before midnight, alone, the site says.

She talked to her sister over the phone shortly before 1 a.m., at which time she said she was "with her 'new bae,'" suggesting a possible love interest.

"Chelsea has not been seen since, nor has there been any activity on her (cellphone), social media, as well as her bank account," the site said.

The 25-year old just vanished.

Her family and friends have been trying to find Chelsea since that time, and a $10,000 reward was offered the last time they held a vigil walk, back in March.

Since that time, the reward has increased to $20,000 for the location or return of Chelsea. https://www.chelseapoorman.com/reward

The website urges those who know more to contact them through the site or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Featuring photos and videos of the missing woman, the site describes Chelsea as a "very sweet, caring, loving girl who would do anything to help anyone."

She is Cree, from the Kawacatoose First Nation, according to the vigil organizers.

Police say Chelsea is 5'3" and was about 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has black hair, and was last seen carrying a beige purse. At that time, she was wearing a grey sweater, black crop top, black jeans and brown boots.