A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP said on social media that they had been called to 920 Marine Dr. to respond to the collision, which took place at an A&W restaurant.

Images from the scene appear to show minimal damage to the vehicle – a Subaru Outback – or the building.

However, an employee at the scene, who declined to be interviewed, told CTV News another worker was standing near the fryer when the crash occurred and was badly burned as a result of the impact.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News the call came in just after 12:10 p.m.

Two ambulances and a supervisor were dispatched, and one patient was taken to hospital, a spokesperson said.

Collision investigators from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service were called to assist in the investigation, according to police, who added that the restaurant had been closed and some traffic disruptions were expected.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Martin MacMahon