'A significant loss for the community': RCMP investigate theft of totem pole from First Nation

Police are appealing to the public for help as they continue to investigate the theft of a totem pole from the band office of the Kwikwetlem First Nation in October.

The Coquitlam RCMP released surveillance images, photos of the stolen item and a suspect description Monday.

"At this time in the investigation, police are appealing to the public for assistance after exhausting alternative investigative avenues in attempts to identify the suspect," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Authorities say that on Oct. 12, a single suspect was caught on camera loading the totem pole into the back of a U-Haul outside of the office at 65 Colony Farm Rd. before driving away.

“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nations land is a significant loss for the community," Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote in a news release.

"A meticulous investigation is being executed as we understand the sentimental and cultural loss felt by the Kwikwetlem First Nation."

The Coquitlam RCMP have releases these images of a totem pole reported to have been stolen from the Kwekwitlem First Nation on Oct. 12, 2022.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium, "athletic" build who was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-945-1550.