VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver college is warning students and staff about possible exposure after Fraser Health confirmed a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas College issued the notice Tuesday morning, saying it had already reached out to those who may have been in direct contact with the infected student.

It is now notifying others on campus that the student was in the library at the school’s New Westminster location on Friday, March 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone who was in that area during that time window should self-monitor until March 26 (14 days after the exposure).

"If you do not have symptoms, there is little risk to you or those around you. You do not need to isolate yourself, visit a doctor, or get tested. If you experience symptoms or develop symptoms, isolate yourself from others as quickly as possible and remain isolated for 14 days from the onset of symptoms," the advisory says.

Douglas College says it cannot release any other information to privacy reasons but says it has been in touch with the student, who is said to be doing well.

The college says it is the only confirmed positive case linked to the school.

While some campuses remain open, with limited access, most classes at Douglas College are now being delivered online.