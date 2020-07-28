VANCOUVER -- The ninth homicide of 2020 is under investigation after a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's West End, police in the city say.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 41-year-old was stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets Monday evening.

A call was made to 911 at about 8:30 p.m. and while the man was taken to hospital, he later died from his injuries.

Police say they haven't identified a suspect and no arrests have been made. However, investigators say they believe the homicide was targeted and there isn't a risk to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.