9th homicide under investigation in Vancouver, police say
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:48AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:55AM PDT
Vancouver police blocked off an area in the city's West End after a stabbing on July 27, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- The ninth homicide of 2020 is under investigation after a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's West End, police in the city say.
According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 41-year-old was stabbed near Thurlow and Comox streets Monday evening.
A call was made to 911 at about 8:30 p.m. and while the man was taken to hospital, he later died from his injuries.
Police say they haven't identified a suspect and no arrests have been made. However, investigators say they believe the homicide was targeted and there isn't a risk to the public.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.