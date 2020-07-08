VANCOUVER -- A home in East Vancouver remained behind police tape Wednesday as Vancouver police continue the investigation into a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning, claiming the lives of two men.

The Vanouver Police Department says officers responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. after getting a 911 call about two men being shot. Both men were dead when police and paramedics arrived.

For hours, police could be seen going in and out of the home as officers combed East 11th Avenue near Commercial Drive for evidence.

On Tuesday afternoon, police announced they were searching for a vehicle of interest in the case.

The vehicle is described as a 2005 Dodge Caravan minivan. It has a B.C. license place of 175-LXR.

Police say anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 and not approach the van or any occupants.

Little is known about the two men who were killed at the home. Their names and ages have not been released.

While police are saying they don’t believe the shootings were random, they have not given any indication on a motive.

One neighbour told CTV they heard a scream in the area around midnight on Tuesday, and another said she was familiar with the home and had seen suspicious activity in the alley near the home in the past.

“There’s lots of coming and going,” the woman said. “I’m very sad for those families though. Nevertheless, I’m not surprised.”

East 11th Avenue has reopened to traffic, but the home itself, which appears to be a duplex, remained taped off early Wednesday, surrounded by six VPD cruisers.

A forensics tent has been put up in the backyard.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.