VANCOUVER -- A man was arrested and charged in connection to a double homicide that happened in Vancouver this week.

Vancouver police say 43-year-old Joseph Holland was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the deaths of two local seniors. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Dennis Wragg, 72, and Paul Tonks, 68, were both killed early Tuesday morning in East Vancouver.

Local police said officers responded to a home near East 11th and Commercial Drive around 12:30 a.m. after getting a 911 call about two men being shot. Both men were dead when police and paramedics arrived.

For hours, police could be seen going in and out of the home as officers combed the area for evidence.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, police announced they were searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. That vehicle was found in Chilliwack Wednesday.

Holland, who is from Vancouver, was arrested in Harrison Hot Springs. The RCMP's Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, local Mounties and the Vancouver police all worked together to make the arrest.

Police did not say if Holland had any relationship with the two victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott