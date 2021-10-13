92 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Site C during outbreak that's now been declared over

Vancouver -

After nearly two months, an outbreak at Site C hydroelectric dam's worksite has been declared over.

The outbreak was initially declared on Aug. 16 and it ended on Oct. 12, Northern Health said in a news release. No new cases associated with outbreak clusters have been recorded since Sept. 15, the health authority said in a statement.

In total, 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to the outbreak. All of them have recovered.

This was the second outbreak to be declared at Site C in 2021. A previous outbreak was announced there in April, during the pandemic's third wave.

BC Hydro has announced several measures to curb the spread of the disease at that site and other workplaces.

"A number of enhanced infection control measures such as mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing on worksites and the use of rapid testing for case and contact management will remain in place at Site C, indefinitely," Northern Health said in its statement.

As well, the utility company announced a vaccine mandate last week, requiring its workers to have both shots by Nov. 22.

"This date aligns BC Hydro with the date announced by the province of B.C. for the Public Service Agency and allows enough time for unvaccinated employees to be fully vaccinated," a statement from the company issued Oct. 7 reads.

The new policy will apply to more than 6,000 BC Hydro workers, including those working at Site C.