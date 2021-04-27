VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver have announced charges against a local art instructor after a nine-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city last month.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the young student was reportedly assaulted on March 22 during a lesson at a home near East 64th Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

Shao Zhai Chen, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching, police say.

"This is a very disturbing incident where a child was left under the care of an adult and that adult allegedly took advantage of her," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Chen has a condition to not contact anyone under the age of 16 unless it's in the presence of their parents or another adult approved by the bail supervisor.

"Investigators are concerned there may be other children that have attended Chen’s residence and could have more information or be of assistance to this investigation," Visintin said.

Police say Chen is Asian, 5'8" tall and has black and white hair. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0604.