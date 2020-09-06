VANCOUVER -- Seven more domestic flights and two international flights have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of COVID-19 exposures.

All of the flights that had cases of COVID-19 on board either took off from or landed at Vancouver International Airport.

The seven domestic flights were:

Aug. 21 - Air Canada flight 8570 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 13 to 19)

Aug. 23 - Air Canada flight 8569 from Regina to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Aug. 24 - WestJet flight 165 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 3 to 9)

Aug. 26 - WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 19 to 25)

Aug. 30 - WestJet flight 709 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Aug. 31 - Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31 to 37)

Sept. 1 - Air Canada flight 107 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 35 to 41)

The two international flights were:

Aug. 31 - Air Canada flight 575 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 15 to 21)

Sep. 1 - United Airlines flight U375 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 22 to 28)

The BCCDC asks anyone who was a passenger on any of the flights to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus. Passengers who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be at higher risk due to their proximity to a now-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Anyone arriving in B.C. from another country is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Canada. Those who were on the domestic flights added to the BCCDC's list should self-isolate and seek testing for COVID-19 if they begin to develop symptoms.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

