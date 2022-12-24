87% of scheduled flights operating as Vancouver airport recovers from snowstorms

After several days of mass cancellations, Vancouver International Airport says conditions have improved and 87 per cent of scheduled flights are expected to operate Saturday.

A total of 70 flights had been cancelled as of 11:30 a.m., the airport said on Twitter. That's significantly fewer than the hundreds that were grounded by snow and freezing rain on Friday.

YVR advised travellers to check with their airlines to confirm their flights before making their way to the airport.

It also warned that parking lots are "at or near capacity," and advised travellers to use the Canada Line, taxis, ride-hailing apps or get a ride from a friend to get to YVR.

"We continue to advise that passengers plan ahead," the airport tweeted. "Anticipate changes to flight schedules and check latest flight information with your airline."

Earlier in the day, the airport said it had seen "major increases in aircraft movement," after consecutive storms stranded hundreds of holiday travellers ahead of Christmas weekend.

On Friday, YVR announced that it had secured 400 hotel rooms for passengers facing overnight delays, along with restaurant gift cards.

The hotel and meal vouchers will be available from Friday through Tuesday, allowing people to stay up to four nights for free while they await a flight to their final destination.

YVR has also set up a designated area in the terminal for passengers who are stuck at the airport. Located in Level 3 departures, past U.S. check-in, the area will have cots, blankets, hygiene kits and other supplies available, according to a statement from YVR.

As of Friday, airport staff had handed out more than 10,000 snacks, 15,000 water bottles and 1,500 blankets, YVR said.