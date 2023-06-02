8,000 people on waitlist for B.C. e-bike rebate
One day after applications opened for e-bike rebates in B.C. there are 8,000 people on a waitlist, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
The provincial program, which offers income-based rebates between $300 and $1,400 was announced last week.
On Friday the application page displayed a message saying applications have been closed and a waitlist has been opened.
"There has been an incredible response to the B.C. e-bike rebate program," the website says.
"Please be aware that we are currently only adding names to the waitlist as current applications are being assessed for approval. Please be aware that being on the waitlist does not guarantee you will receive a rebate."
The Ministry of Transportation, in an email, told CTV News that applications closed after 4,000 were received so that staff would be able to assess eligibility and calculate how much each applicant would be entitled to. That move was made fewer than eight hours after applications opened.
"I’m very pleased to see that people are so enthusiastic about our new BC E-bike Rebate program. With almost 12,000 applications in the first 24 hours, the massive success of this program is unprecedented," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said.
By comparison, the former e-bike rebate program received an average of 16 applications per month, according to the ministry.
With a budget of $6 million, the province estimated that up to 9,000 people will be able to access the rebates this year. If every applicant qualified for the maximum, the number of rebates the budget allows for would be about 4,250. If every applicant qualified for the minimum, 20,000 could be given out.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientists
At the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward, B.C., surpasses 200 hectares
A wildfire burning out of control on northern Vancouver Island is now estimated to cover 208 hectares, or just over two square kilometres, provincial wildfire officials said Friday.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
-
Nanaimo driver dead after multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A 73-year-old man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo on Friday.
Calgary
-
Lucky duckies saved after falling down Calgary storm drain
Eight fuzzy ducklings were rescued from a precarious situation on Friday, thanks to Calgary police and workers from the City of Calgary.
-
At Calgary conference, AI is top tech talk
At a Calgary conference focusing on technology and innovation Friday, artificial intelligence was the main headliner.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton celebrates Pride month with summer-long celebrations
The City of Edmonton is holding its largest ever Pride celebration this year.
Toronto
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Kennedy TTC station
A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Kennedy Station in Scarborough.
-
3 men allegedly part of 'MS-13' street gang charged with shooting of Schomberg dog walker
Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.
Montreal
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Bill 96: New rules for accessing English services in Quebec could change, says minister
Parts of Quebec's controversial language law that took effect Thursday could still be tweaked, according to the minister responsible for the French language.
-
Check for ticks after going to the park, says Montreal woman with Lyme disease
Planning to pass time in Montreal's many parks this summer? Check yourself for ticks, warns one woman who recently contracted Lyme disease. Jasmine Rochereul, 23, says she spent much of last summer sprawled in city parks, where she believes she picked up the tick-borne illness.
Winnipeg
-
Crash and possible assault put school into hold and secure
A school in Winnipeg was placed into a hold and secure after a reported crash and possible assault in the area.
-
'An 1896 solution for a 2023 problem': The upcoming vote to allow religious instruction at a St. James school
An upcoming by-law vote about religious instruction is causing conflict in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division (SJASD).
-
Experts say these are the red flags to look out for when buying a flipped house
A Winnipeg man who bought a flipped home two years ago says some hidden problems have bubbled up to the surface – in some cases quite literally.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson
A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.
-
'I feel lucky to be around': Saskatoon shoe store celebrates 40 years on Broadway
For 40 years, Saskatchewan residents have been bringing their shoes into Broadway Shoe Repair for a fix or in search of a new pair of shoes.
Regina
-
City officials ask drivers to avoid flooded underpasses as more rain on the way
The City of Regina has a three-phase approach to address the flooding that occurs at the downtown underpasses during most heavy rainfalls, including Thursday night’s storm.
-
Regina Police Service therapy dog, Merlot, officially retires
Eight years ago, the Regina Police Service (RPS) embarked on a facility dog program. Now, one of its first recruits officially retired from her career.
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
Atlantic
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Man found dead inside Halifax Tim Hortons
A man has been found dead inside a Tim Hortons in Halifax.
-
Man walks into police station, confesses to homicide: N.S. RCMP
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in Labelle, N.S.
London
-
When WSIB moves its headquarters to London, Ont., will the office be downtown?
Multiple sources have told CTV News that the WSIB is now eyeing the 3M building at 300 Tartan Dr. near Veterans Memorial Parkway as a new headquarters.
-
WANTED: Lucas Townsend, 27
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
-
Lucas Secondary School students raise more than $125k in their own Relay For Life
Some 700 students took to the track at A.B. Lucas Secondary School in North London, Ont. Friday to take part in a student led Relay For Life.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 reopens between Kapuskasing and Hearst
Highway 11 has reopened between Kapuskasing and Hearst after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning.
-
Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban
Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.
-
Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure
A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein
A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Ornge Air Ambulance.
-
Ont. seniors’ home adopts pair of ducklings for animal therapy program
A long-term care home in Fergus, Ont. has adopted two ducklings as part of an animal therapy program to give its residents a sense of purpose.
-
Family escapes from burning Cambridge home, two cats killed in fire
A family of three is safe after they escaped a fire at their Cambridge home. Neighbours described the flames as "unbelievable."