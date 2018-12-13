

A storage facility raid conducted last month resulted in the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of drugs, police say.

The Surrey RCMP announced Thursday that a search warrant was executed in late November on two storage units at a facility on 132 Street. As a result, they say, Mounties located about six kilograms of what they believe to be methampethamine. The amount of the stimulant is the equivalent of about 60,000 doses.

Mounties say they also seized 227 kilograms of the painkiller phenacetin, which is often used as a cutting agent in cocaine. The quantity they say they uncovered would be enough to produce about 4.5 million doses of street-level cocaine.

They did not provide an approximate dollar value of the drugs seized, but said the phenacetin also known as "super buff" would be very valuable to organized crime groups.

Police also allege they found an industrial pill press and other tools associated with creating pharmaceutical lookalikes, such as dyes and pill-binding agent.

"This equipment had the capacity, and police believe it has been used, to produce high quality counterfeit prescription pills," the RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties say they've tied the illegal operation to the gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"With its size and scope, it is also believed that this operation supplied drugs beyond Surrey's borders," they said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro