6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member

An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.

The college banned Dr. Sukrit Grewal from seeing patients or communicating with staff at his clinic via an interim order in May, while it investigated allegations of misconduct against him.

In a public notification published Friday, the college said Grewal had signed a consent agreement admitting to "improper touching of a female staff member without her consent on one occasion."

The dentist also acknowledged that it is unprofessional conduct to "engage in sexually charged and flirtatious communications with staff, and (to) touch staff or patients without their consent, and in particular, when such touching has, or may be perceived as having, a sexual intent."

Under the agreement, Grewal consented to a six-month suspension, which he served from May 19 to Nov. 19, according to the college.

He also agreed to complete the PROBE Ethics and Boundaries Course prior to returning to practice, pay $2,000 in costs to BCCOHP and to have the psychiatrist who is treating him in relation to a separate criminal proceeding provide a report directly to the college.

The professional discipline comes as the result of investigations into three separate complaints that the BCCOHP began looking into between April and July of 2022.

The complaints alleged "professional and ethical misconduct by Dr. Grewal of a sexual nature towards female staff at dental clinics where he practiced at the time," according to the college.

There was also a criminal proceeding related to one of the complaints, which resulted in a recognizance order requiring Grewal to attend counselling sessions with a psychiatrist.

"While the investigations were ongoing, Dr. Grewal signed undertakings including that he would only be on the premises of the dental clinic if a practice monitor approved by BCCOHP was present," the college said in its public notification.

"BCCOHP received three further complaints alleging misconduct by Dr. Grewal, including allegations that Dr. Grewal failed to comply with the undertakings."

These further complaints resulted in the college issuing its interim order earlier this year.

At the time, the college said Grewal's practice could remain open if he found another registrant of the college to take it on in his absence. He was unable to do so, and has effectively not been practising since May 19, 2023, according to the college.

A panel of the college's inquiry committee considered and accepted Grewal's consent agreement proposal, and the complaints against him are now considered resolved.