VANCOUVER -- Multiple COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among community members and staff at a Downtown Eastside shelter, the organization who runs it says.

Union Gospel Mission updated its COVID-19 notice Thursday, saying six cases of the disease have been reported at its 601 East Hastings St. location in less than two weeks.

The notice says the most recent cases were confirmed on Monday, after two staff and one community member recently tested positive.

One staff member last worked on Oct. 16. The second staff member and the community member were both last on site on Oct. 22. A close contact is self-isolating as a precaution.

UGM says it was also notified on Oct. 21 that two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. One, a shelter worker, had their last shift on Oct. 14. Additionally, an outreach worker worked their last shift on Oct. 19.

And, just two days prior to that, UGM got a notice that another outreach staff member, who last worked on Oct. 16, was confirmed to have the disease.

"The well-being of our guests and community means everything to us," a statement on UGM's website says.

"The safety of every single person who passes through our doors is always our top concern, now, more than ever—whether it’s a guest, resident, donor, staff, volunteer or visitor."

UGM says the staff members who tested positive won't return to work until they have been cleared by health officials. The organization is also working to confirm any other possible close contacts.

"For the privacy and dignity of our community, we cannot share these individuals’ identities, but we can tell you that we will be following directions of the health authority, and reviewing how to best proceed or amend our operations in order to best protect the wellbeing of our guests," UGM's statement says.

"Health authorities have affirmed our current health and safety protocols and we continue to take extra precautions and steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and community."