$5K fine for man who brought loaded gun across U.S.-Canada border
A man who was found with a loaded handgun in his car when crossing the U.S.-Canada border has been fined $5,000 and a 10-year weapons prohibition.
Zhijian Situ, who lives in Washington state, was stopped at the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey in November of 2022 where agents found a Beretta 92X semi-automatic pistol in his Mercedes Benz, according to a recently published provincial court decision. The weapon is restricted in Canada and the ammunition with which it was loaded is prohibited in Canada.
"The careless transport of such a firearm in an unlocked centre console crossing an international border is very aggravating. It put the lives of first responders at our border at risk and thereafter put the lives of persons in this country at risk," Judge Kimberley Arthur-Leung wrote in the sentencing decision.
Situ has a concealed pistol licence for the weapon in the U.S., which members of the Canada Border Service Agency found in one of his pockets when they pulled him over for an inspection, the court heard. Situ denied having any firearms in the vehicle when asked and when the weapon was found he initially told guards he did not know how it ended up in his car. Ultimately, he admitted to putting it there and forgetting about it.
"While inadvertence and forgetfulness is most obviously not a deliberate action on the part of Mr. Situ, his failure to be a responsible citizen to check a vehicle and make truthful declarations multiple times is very concerning," Arthur-Leung wrote.
"Guns and violence sadly continue in this country unabated, with firearms and guns entering this country through our borders…His actions put the safety of our frontline CBSA officers at risk and jeopardized the safety of the community in this country."
The defence was asking the court for an absolute discharge – which means guilt is admitted but a conviction is not entered. If granted, Situ would have had no criminal record and he would not have had to comply with any court-ordered conditions.
Arthur-Leung declined to grant a discharge in the case, citing a number of aggravating factors including the apparent failure to be truthful with the border guards and the "careless transport" of the weapon.
The fact that the semi-automatic pistol and the bullets were illegal for Situ to possess in Canada was also considered aggravating.
The difference In Canadian and American gun laws was alluded to several times in the decision. Situ, as someone who had entered the country multiple times and who was seeking permanent residency, had an obligation to understand those differences and to comply with the law on each side of the border, Arthur-Leung said.
"The gun culture in the United States of America is enshrined in the second amendment of the United States Constitution setting out the person’s right to bear arms. There never has been such notion of entitlement in Canada," she wrote.
"Canada has historically had and continues to have a very different philosophy that is reflected in its laws and regulations surrounding weapons and firearms and thus has always placed strict limitations on the movement, transport, possession and use of firearms in Canada."
The $5,000 fine is the maximum for the offence and Arthur-Leung found it was appropriate in the circumstances despite the mitigating factor of a guilty plea. Situ will also have to pay a victim surcharge and the province is seeking the forfeiture of his weapon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
Calgary
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police
As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.
-
Balmy Boxing Day sends Calgarians outside to enjoy spring-like conditions
Soak it all in – the sun is shining and many Calgarians are off work for the holidays, with the weather playing nice this year in large part due to an El Niño winter.
Edmonton
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Montreal
-
'Not going to let this define me': Montreal martial artist with Parkinson's rakes in medals
54-year-old Haskel Garmaise has been practicing martial arts for nearly his entire life. That didn't change after his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago.
-
-
Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters Day 5
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
-
'Cross off Boxing Day, that's not important': Running to help Winnipeg’s most vulnerable
A passionate Winnipegger is once again turning Boxing Day into Running Day in order to raise money and awareness for a local homeless shelter.
Saskatoon
-
'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Riders acquire Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford.
Regina
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say
A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old youth was taken into custody.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers
Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
London
-
Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers
Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 17 between White River, Wawa
Highway 17 is closed Boxing Day between White River and Wawa as emergency responders deal with a collision.
Kitchener
-
What to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays are over
Many people toss out their Christmas tree after the holidays, but there are other options.
-
Wanted man has ties to Cambridge and Brantford
Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.