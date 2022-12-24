57-year-old pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash in Langley

A 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a small SUV on Glover Road in Langley Saturday morning.

Local RCMP told CTV News they were called to the scene near Glover Road and 64 Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The portion of road where the crash occurred is part of Highway 10. Images from the scene show a concrete barrier in the middle of the roadway, separating the traffic lanes.

An umbrella and several articles of clothing can be seen on the roadway.

Langley RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver who struck him remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, as have witnesses who stopped at the crash scene, police said.

Driver impairment was not a factor in the crash, police said, adding that it was dark and rainy at the time the collision occurred. Investigators are still working to determine whether the ongoing winter storm contributed to the crash.

Glover Road was closed for most of the morning as police investigated, but has since reopened, according to Mounties.