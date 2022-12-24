57-year-old pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash in Langley
A 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a small SUV on Glover Road in Langley Saturday morning.
Local RCMP told CTV News they were called to the scene near Glover Road and 64 Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
The portion of road where the crash occurred is part of Highway 10. Images from the scene show a concrete barrier in the middle of the roadway, separating the traffic lanes.
An umbrella and several articles of clothing can be seen on the roadway.
Langley RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver who struck him remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, as have witnesses who stopped at the crash scene, police said.
Driver impairment was not a factor in the crash, police said, adding that it was dark and rainy at the time the collision occurred. Investigators are still working to determine whether the ongoing winter storm contributed to the crash.
Glover Road was closed for most of the morning as police investigated, but has since reopened, according to Mounties.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal transport minister calls Via Rail situation 'unacceptable'
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Iran top court accepts rapper Yasin's appeal against death sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by rapper Saman Seydi Yasin against his death sentence even as it confirmed the same sentence against another protester, the judiciary said on Saturday.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain
The founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos has been arrested in Spain, three years after he fled while facing federal sex-trafficking charges, the FBI announced.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami expected after minor earthquake off Haida Gwaii
Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km.
-
'Our Christmas story': Ukrainian family looking forward to first Christmas in Victoria
Anton Kostin and his family are decorating the tree in preparation for their first Christmas in Victoria, but their preparations started when Russia invaded their home country in February.
-
Loaded moving van among $100K in stolen property recovered after West Shore theft spree
Three people have been arrested as police investigate a string of thefts from West Shore businesses and construction sites this fall, including the theft of a loaded moving van.
Calgary
-
Slippery city streets result in hundreds of fender benders
City crews were out clearing Priority 2 routes late Friday, but it wasn’t in time to prevent a few hundred fender benders on Calgary's slick, slippery streets.
-
Flight frustrations continue in Calgary as hundreds of trips cancelled
Major storms in British Columbia and Ontario continue to create travel troubles for people in Calgary, with dozens or flights to and from the city cancelled and some people stuck in the airport for days at a time.
-
Calgary artist's mouse armour featured in National Geographic
Jeff de Boer's mouse armour is ready for its close-up.
Edmonton
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
'It's the time for giving': Jasper boy raises hundreds of socks for those in need
A nine-year-old from Jasper collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear to help Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.
-
Santa greets families in St. Albert
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a pit stop in St. Albert on Christmas Eve before heading off to deliver presents.
Toronto
-
OPP urge drivers to stay off the roads as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Federal transport minister calls Via Rail situation 'unacceptable'
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec's power outages get tougher
The winter storm that hit Quebec on Friday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power, and many struggling to get around due to disruptions in transportation infrastructure.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
-
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
-
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Saskatoon
-
'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Regina
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
Federal transport minister calls Via Rail situation 'unacceptable'
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
Kitchener
-
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.