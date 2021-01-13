VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded another 519 cases of COVID-19, as well as 12 more deaths from the disease, health officials announced Wednesday.

There are now 4,810 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including 360 people who are in hospital, 76 of whom are in intensive care.

The update brings B.C.'s active caseload below 5,000 for the first time since early November.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 59,072 total cases confirmed in the province, as well as 1,031 deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix were scheduled to announce the new numbers in a written statement Wednesday afternoon, but that statement had not been released as of 4:20 p.m. Updated numbers were posted to the B.C. COVID-19 dashboard before the statement was issued.

According to the dashboard, most of the new cases reported Wednesday were in the Lower Mainland, with 235 confirmed in Fraser Health and 117 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, Interior Health recorded 84 new cases, Northern Health recorded 45 and Island Health recorded 34, which is the highest single-day increase ever seen in that health authority.

Four of the infections announced Wednesday were confirmed in people who normally reside outside Canada.

Dix and Henry are expected to deliver their next live briefing on the pandemic Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.