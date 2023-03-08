511 tickets in 5 months: Crackdown on 'unsafe driving' at Simon Fraser University

A total of 511 tickets were handed out to drivers in and around Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus within a five-month period, Mounties revealed Wednesday.

The ticketing blitz was a result of 20 joint road safety initiatives by Burnaby RCMP and SFU traffic teams between October 2022 and February 2023.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP provided a breakdown of the tickets, including one that was handed out for “stunting (done in the middle of an intersection).”

Another 129 were issued over prohibited U-turns, while 114 tickets were for failing to obey stop signs.

“Other Motor Vehicle Act / regulations violations” accounted for 109 tickets, while 99 were linked to speeding in a 30 km/h zone.

Nine people received tickets after being caught without a driver’s licence, and another 50 were caught disobeying traffic control devices, the release explains.

“While a lot of tickets were issued, our first goal is always to educate the public and to keep our roads safe,” Corp. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby RCMP wrote in the statement.

Mounties also served four driving prohibitions during this time frame, according to the release.

“Based on the volume of unsafe driving observed, expect to see this type of initiative and partnership to continue in the future,” Kalanj said.