VANCOUVER -- Five years after Myles Gray died during a struggle with Vancouver police, prosecutors have decided not to approve charges against any of the officers involved.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the evidence available in the case does not meet its charge assessment standard.

The only witnesses to the violent encounter were the seven attending members of the Vancouver Police Department, and the BCPS noted that they provided "incomplete and, in several respects, inconsistent accounts of the detail and sequence of events" leading up to Gray's death.

"The contradictions between the officers' accounts in key areas are incapable of resolution such that it is difficult to determine a coherent narrative," the service said in a statement.

One witness officer also refused to provide a follow-up interview to investigators with B.C.'s police watchdog, which was forced to file a court petition compelling her co-operation.

The BCPS also revealed for the first time that Gray had the drug commonly known as Kratom – which has psychoactive effects – in his system at the time.

The 33-year-old Sechelt business owner's altercation with police began after he apparently took a garden hose and sprayed a woman with water on Southeast Marine Drive on the afternoon of Aug. 13, 2015.

Her son called 911, and the responding officer decided to request backup after Gray allegedly became agitated.

All of the seven officers who eventually responded said that Gray, who had no criminal record or history of mental illness, resisted arrest. He suffered an array of injuries before going into cardiac arrest while restrained and unconscious.

The injuries included "bruising to the body and extremities, bruising and lacerations to the face, an orbital bone fracture, nose fracture, possible partial dislocated jaw, a minor brain bleed, throat cartilage fracture, rib fracture, and bilateral testicular hemorrhage," according to the BCPS's statement, which also notes that "none of these injuries would have been fatal in itself."

He was also pepper-sprayed.

An autopsy was ultimately unable to determine an individual cause of death, but found it probable that Gray died from a number of different factors, which could have included his various injuries from police, the Kratom in his system, the fact that he had a slightly enlarged heart, and the effects of the pepper spray on his respiratory system.

Authorities previously said six officers were injured during the altercation, but the BCPS described their injuries as minor.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office spent years trying to get to the bottom of what happened that night before completing its investigation in 2019 and forwarding a report to the Crown.

The police watchdog only refers cases to prosecutors when it believes there is a reasonable basis for charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.