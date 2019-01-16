Four years after Myles Gray died during a struggle with Vancouver police, the Independent Investigations Office has submitted a report to Crown prosecutors for consideration of charges.

The police watchdog announced Wednesday it has completed its review of Gray's death and filed its findings to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which will determine if charges are warranted and likely to result in a conviction.

Gray died in August 2015, following an altercation with seven police officers in the 8300 block of Joffre Avenue in Burnaby. The 33-year-old Sechelt man, who owned a floral business, had no criminal record or history of mental illness.

Few details have been made public about what is alleged to have happened that day.

Police had been called to the area for reports of a man causing a disturbance, and said six officers were injured as they tried to make an arrest.

A release from the IIO issued a year after his death said new information suggested Gray may have been trying to speak to occupants of passing vehicles just before he died.

Speaking to CTV News following the update, Gray's mother said she's been in contact with IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald since early this month.

A team from the IIO visited her family on the Sunshine Coast Tuesday to tell them MacDonald had made a decision.

"It's been a very hellish three years, five months, and I guess today, three days," Margie Gray said.

"It was a relief to know that this part is finally over and that it is moving forward to Crown."

She said she hopes charges will be approved.

"There's no answers good enough. It doesn't matter what the answer's going to be. My son is never walking through my door again. Ever," Margie said.

She says her son was not a violent person. As the matter is still under investigation, officials have not yet provided any information on exactly what happened during the altercation.

Describing the process as torturous, she said it's been difficult for the family to move forward because they keep having to hear about it as the investigation drags on.

"Myles has died, he's no longer present in our lives, and that's hard enough to deal with," Margie said.

"You don't get a break from it. It's always present, always present, always present."

She said she never expected the investigation to take as long as it did.

The IIO did not provide further information about the events of Aug. 13 on Wednesday, nor did it outline what charges, if any, the officers involved could face.

It did, however, address the length of the investigation. In a statement, the IIO said the amount of time spent looking into the case related to a number of aspects including "a difference of opinion" with a witness officer regarding their duty to co-operate in a second interview.

The IIO brought the matter to court, but its application was withdrawn and the matter was resolved.

Additional forensic pathology resources were brought in last year to aid in the investigation.

The independent civilian oversight agency is called to investigate any officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

After an investigation, the chief civilian director of the IIO must report the matter to Crown counsel if they believe an officer may have committed an offence.