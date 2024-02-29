5 things to do in Vancouver on the first weekend of March
A job fair for health-care workers, a week-long celebration of cocktails and a 1970s-themed dance party are some of the events on tap for the first weekend of March in Vancouver. Here are five to consider checking out.
Opera on Commercial Drive
City Opera Vancouver is presenting "Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt" in three performances at the York Theatre on Commercial Drive this weekend.
The opera tells the story of Isabelle Eberhardt, who lived a nomadic lifestyle in North Africa in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and was, according to organizers, "a passionate romantic and one of the most adventurous women of her era or any other."
Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. More information and tickets can be found on the City Opera Vancouver website.
Sample Japanese Seafood
The Japanese government's External Trade Organization (JETRO) is holding what it calls a "Japanese Seafood Fair" in Vancouver beginning Friday and continuing through March 10.
Nine Japanese restaurants, most of them downtown or on the West Side, will be offering diners free samples of one-bite plates made with Japanese seafood products, while supplies last.
The samples are only provided to parties ordering at least one regular menu item per person, and JETRO recommends making reservations in advance. There will also be a special sampling booth at Kawaii Japan Market on Robson Street from Friday through Sunday. No purchase is necessary at that location.
More information on the participating restaurants and the dishes they're offering can be found on the JETRO website.
Vancouver Cocktail Week begins
Also beginning this weekend and continuing through March 10 is Vancouver Cocktail Week, "a toast to the art of the cocktail" that is now in its third year.
Organized by The Alchemist magazine, the week-long event features ticketed tastings, seminars and neighbourhood cocktail crawls, as well as drop-in happy hours at bars and restaurants across the city.
More information can be found on the VCW website.
Health-care job fair
Health-care professionals looking for job opportunities should head to UBC this weekend for an event that bills itself as "Canada's premier recruitment event for medical, nursing, midwifery & allied health employment opportunities both at home and abroad."
The event takes place at the university's Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Registration and admission are free for job-seekers. More information can be found online.
'70s-themed dance party
"Saturday Night Fever" is the theme of an "immersive costume party experience" in South Vancouver this weekend.
Organizers Passion and Performance Arts Inc. are inviting party-goers to step back in time and embrace the diverse and dynamic fashion of the 1970s at the South Hall, 8270 Ross St., on Saturday night.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for "pre-show roller disco babes and some local vendors," followed by "an immersive dance spectacle" from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"The party will kick off after the show completes at 8:30 p.m.," the event listing reads. "There will be dancing, a photo booth, activity games, incredible food and more."
Tickets can be purchased online for either the show and the party or just the party.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sooke early Thursday morning.
-
Avalanche risk prompts warning, Trans-Canada Highway closure after 'biggest storm of the season' in B.C.
Dangerous snowpack conditions in British Columbia and Alberta have prompted avalanche forecasters to issue a 'special public avalanche warning' following significant snowfall this week in the Western Canadian backcountry.
-
'He's a rock star of kayaking': 85-year-old paddler inspires by surfing waves
When Ross Turner first ventured towards the Tofino surf in his kayak, his instructor was feeling cautious. He was 77 years old then, relatively new to kayaking, and said he wanted to learn how to "play in rough waters."
Calgary
-
Weather advisory issued for Calgary as cold front expected Thursday afternoon
The midweek chinook that warmed up Calgary is not sticking around.
-
LIVE @ 3:15 MT
LIVE @ 3:15 MT Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
Highway 1 reopens between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.
Highway 1 reopened in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 3:15 MT
LIVE @ 3:15 MT Alberta to table 2024 budget Thursday afternoon
The Alberta government will table its budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday afternoon.
-
Guns, drugs and cash seized from suspected dealers operating near Lloydminster
ALERT Lloydminster's organized crime team moved in on a pair of suspected cocaine dealers earlier this month.
-
Liquor store clerk pepper sprayed during robbery; police search for 2 suspects
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help to identify one of two suspects in a liquor store robbery.
Toronto
-
One dead after being shot while travelling in vehicle in Rexdale plaza parking lot
One man is dead after police say that he was shot at while inside a vehicle in the parking lot of 27 & Finch plaza on Thursday afternoon.
-
'I'm saddled with it': Toronto mayor laments extra costs for FIFA World Cup
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow lamented the cost of the FIFA World Cup, saying that if she knew it would have cost so much she wouldn’t have made the choice to bid.
-
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Montreal
-
Here's how people are reacting after Bill 21 was upheld by the Quebec Court of Appeal
Quebec's highest court ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21, is constitutional, delivering a major victory to the François Legault government. Here's how some groups reacted to Thursday's ruling.
-
Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional
The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.
-
Beloved community paper going strong despite founder's death
Nine months after Egbert Gaye's death, the paper he founded and edited for more than 30 years is looking to the future.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Gimli schools, municipal facilities in lockdown following shooting
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli are in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
-
Manitoba church shuttered by dwindling numbers reopens for first time in 13 years
The bells are ringing once again outside the Roman Catholic church in Vita, Man. and for the first time in more than a decade, residents are back inside.
-
'Should have been happening all along': Kinew unveils bail reform plan for Manitoba
The Kinew government has unveiled a five-point community safety plan aimed at bolstering Manitoba’s bail system and cracking down on repeat offenders.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
Saskatoon fire chief says people are losing fingers and toes as encampments proliferate
Saskatoon’s fire chief says the number of encampments have tripled this year and shelters in the city are overflowing, as more people continue to experience homelessness.
Regina
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
Sask. teachers announce 2 day province wide withdrawal of extracurricular activities and supports
Teachers all across Saskatchewan will withdraw extracurricular supports beginning on Tuesday, March 5.
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist theorizes Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Atlantic
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
P.E.I. tables $3.2 billion budget for 2024-2025
The Prince Edward Island government plans to spend more than $3.2 billion for its 2024-2025 operating budget, focusing on health care, housing, and affordability.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys wood pallet plant
There’s not much left of a wood pallet manufacturer near Harriston, Ont.
-
Highway 21 reopens following fatal crash
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Ground broken on new Strathroy-Caradoc central fire station
Shovels have finally broken ground for a new central fire station in Strathroy-Caradoc, replacing the existing 50-year-old facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
-
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
-
Chapleau teen charged with assaulting partner
A 17-year-old from Chapleau has been charged with domestic abuse-related offences after Ontario Provincial Police were called following a physical altercation.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving WRPS closes Waterloo intersection
A Waterloo regional police vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday afternoon that shut down a section of University Avenue West in Waterloo.
-
'They're working an extra day for free': Leap day's impact on employees
Leap days may be good news for anyone who gets paid hourly. Not so much for some salaried workers.
-
Police investigating break-ins at two Waterloo businesses
There were two break-ins at Waterloo businesses on Wednesday and investigators believe one person is responsible for both incidents.