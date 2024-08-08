VANCOUVER
Vancouver

5 homes unsafe following Vancouver fires, crane collapse: city

Share

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services say five homes are unsafe to occupy after a massive fire and crane collapse in the city's Dunbar neighbourhood.

The fire department says in a statement that 81 people registered for assistance after being evacuated Tuesday but most can go home following the blaze at a multi-storey apartment building under construction that led to nine more fires at nearby homes.

The department says power has been restored to the area and city sanitation teams are cleaning up debris left by the fire.

Officials say the debris is not considered a significant health concern for most people, but those who want to clean up on their own should ensure they have proper safety equipment.

The department says efforts to remove the crane, involving the property owner, contractors, the city and the provincial workers' safety agency, are expected to begin in the coming days.

Roads in the area remain closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News