VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the province Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 659 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Henry also announced that another person who contracted the virus at Lynn Valley Care Cenre in North Vancouver has died.

Lynn Valley was the first of now nine care homes where the virus has been identified in B.C. On Wednesday, Henry announced the ninth outbreak: A case discovered in a health care worker at Broadway Pentecostal Lodge in Vancouver.

Ten additional people have recovered from the virus in B.C., Henry said, bringing the provincial total to 183.

Of the hundreds of ongoing COVID-19 cases in B.C., 64 patients are currently in hospital, including 26 who are in intensive care.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Alyse Kotyk

This is a developing story and will be updated.