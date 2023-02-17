41-year-old man in critical condition after getting hit by bus

A 41-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a bus struck him Thursday evening, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the Sperling-Burnaby Lake SkyTrain station bus loop.

“It was dark and raining at the time of the crash, but all contributing factors in this incident are still under investigation,” Burnaby RCMP wrote in a news release issued Friday. “The bus driver is cooperating with police.”

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident to contact them.