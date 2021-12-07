4 Trending Toys for the Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

In just a few short weeks children around the globe will be unwrapping toys around the Christmas tree.

Parenting Expert Patty Sullivan joined CTV Morning Live to share the hottest toys for this holiday season.

All of her picks are great for the solo player or for families to enjoy together.

Here were here top four picks for every age and every stage:

Bluey 4WD Family Vehicle: This toy is recommended for age 3+ and is based on the series Bluey. Bluey is a six-year-old blue heeler dog who love to play and turn everyday family life into an extraordinary adventure. Children can use their imagination with this family cruiser that includes a Bandit figure, plus a rooftop surfboard rack that holds two surfboards.



3Doodler: This is a great toy for children to sink into their creative side. It is an easy-to-use wireless 3D-printing pen, which allows kids to make art, design objects and build things. The Start+ 3D pen extrudes biodegradable plastic filament made entirely from BPA-free, non-toxic material that hardens quickly and is safe to the touch.



The Razer Home Run Bundle: This bundle is an ideal gift for the gamer. It comes with a headset, mouse, keyboard and mousepad. This bundle offers incredible value.



Rainbow High Car 8-in1 Colour Change Car: This car starts white, but it can change into any colour of the rainbow. It fits two dolls that can drive with a working steering wheel, seatbelt moving wheels and a Rainbow High licence plate.

To learn more about these featured picks from Patty Sullivan, check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.