Heads-up, hoppers.

Canadian health officials are warning trampoline enthusiasts they could get injured while using three trampolines currently being recalled.

The advisory was issued after 97 "consumer incidents" were reported south of the border, and four Americans were injured. U.S. health officials also recalling the product said their injuries were minor, but did not provide further information.

So far, no injuries have been reported in Canada, but about 860 of the affected trampolines have been sold across the country. Approximately 22,500 of the trampolines sold by online retailer Wayfair were sold in the U.S., Health Canada said.

The recall applies to Super Jumper trampolines in three sizes:

A 14-foot trampoline with no enclosure (UPC 741360987241, model number TP-14);

A 14-foot "combo" trampoline with an enclosure (UPCs 782301476141 or 81159328016, model number TP-14CO);

And a 16-foot "combo" trampoline with enclosure (UPCs 741459076993 or 782301476134, model number TP-16CO).

The recalled products were mostly sold between January 2017 and August 2018, though it's possible some were purchased outside that timeframe. Online, similar products appear to sell for between $170 and $405, though the website lists their 14-foot and 16-foot options as sold out.

The issue, Health Canada explained, is the welding on the metal railings could fracture and cause injury.

Super Jumper owners should stop using the recalled units and contact the company for a free repair kit, which includes reinforcement clamps to go around the trampolines' welded joints.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., consumers can call Super Jumper Inc. toll free at 1-866-757-3636.