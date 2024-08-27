4 officers injured responding to 'disturbance' at Burnaby home, RCMP say

Four RCMP officers were injured responding to a "disturbance" at a home in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend, according to authorities.

Burnaby RCMP said the officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to a home on Humphries Avenue, where a suspect had reportedly tried breaking into a property.

"When police arrived they located the suspect, a 36-year-old man, yelling incoherently," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in an email. "When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he became assaultive toward police."

Officers from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and New Westminster Police Department were "close by" and responded to the incident as well, Kalanj said.

The RCMP ultimately used a Taser to bring the suspect into custody.

Kalanj said four officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest, including two who were treated in hospital and released the same night.

The suspect was hospitalized as well before being released back into police custody Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP said the investigation into the alleged break-in attempt is ongoing.