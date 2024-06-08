4 men charged with murder after Surrey shooting: IHIT

The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.

The victim has also been identified as 28-year-old Yuvraj Goyal, a Surrey resident.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday near 164 Street and 10 Avenue. Goyal died of his injuries at the scene.

Shortly after, police were called to a vehicle fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue. Torched cars are a hallmark of gang shootings in the Lower Mainland, and while Mounties have not directly said this incident was gang-related, police say the shooting was targeted and the province’s anti-gang squad—the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit—is involved in the investigation.

Police arrested four suspects on Friday, and on Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released their names and charges.

Three Surrey men, 23-year-old Manvir Basram, 20-year-old Sahib Basra and 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty, and Ontario resident Keilon Francois, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Goyal’s killing.

While evidence suggests the shooting was targeted, IHIT noted that Goyal was a “community member” with no history of police contact, and as such investigators are trying to figure out why he was killed.

“We’re thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and IERT, but there is still more work to be done,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in the Saturday news release. “IHIT investigators remain dedicated to determining why Mr. Goyal was the victim of this homicide.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information or dash-cam video from the scene of the shooting or the vehicle fire to contact instigators at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.