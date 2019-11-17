

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A serious crash in Burnaby sent four people to hospital Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the overpass that takes Kensington Avenue over Lougheed Highway.

Burnaby RCMP told CTV News Vancouver two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened after one of them apparently crossed the road's centre line, hitting the other one head-on.

Both vehicles suffered severe damage, requiring firefighters to use Jaws of Life to extricate the occupants, police said.

Four people were transported to hospital, three of them having suffered serious injuries, according to RCMP.

The overpass was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation into the crash.