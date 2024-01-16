4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior

Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.

Mounties say the two-vehicle collision happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 97 near Monte Lake, approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops.

Both drivers and two passengers were declared dead at the scene, while a fifth person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are still working to confirm the identities of the deceased.

"No additional details will be released at this time," Terleski added.

Highway 97 was temporarily closed while first responders were on scene.

The highway has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic but disruptions are expected as police continue their investigation.