Four people have been arrested and a fifth may soon be taken into custody in connection with an illegal open-air marijuana market operating out of downtown Vancouver.

After a Sunday night raid at Robson Square, Vancouver police announced that 11 criminal charges had been recommended in the case.

Trafficking and possession charges have been approved against 42-year-old David Hill, the VPD said Tuesday. The names of the others arrested will be released if charges are approved by Crown Counsel.

All individuals were released from police custody on the condition they not return to the 800-block of Robson Street. One was arrested again Monday after being found in the square.

In addition to the charges already recommended, police said they expect more charges and more arrests as their investigation continues.

The charges stem from a makeshift market set up outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery, where vendors sold marijuana and edibles containing cannabis extract.

Officers said they seized more than nine pounds of dried bulk marijuana and 23 pounds of edible products including gummies, baked goods and oils. They also seized more than $4,000 in cash, a bat, pipe and baton, used drug paraphernalia, six tents and 10 tables.

The seizure was part of "Project Apprentice," a six-week investigation into activity in the square.

Officers previously did not appear to be cracking down on illegal activity, but Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow said the VPD recently felt compelled to step up enforcement.

"What we were starting to see is a larger quantity of marijuana being sold, reports of hard drugs being offered such as cocaine, reports of marijuana being offered to teenagers," Chow said at a news conference.

CTV News had previously reached out to police about enforcement issues as part of a five-part series from the McLaughlin On Your Side team. The series used hidden cameras, an undercover minor and more to examine how vendors were operating.

The stories revealed how activity was squeezing out licensed vendors and how minors could get their hands on the products without showing ID. Multiple instances of vigilante justice were caught on camera, including a scuffle between adult vendors and a teenager accused of stealing products from a table.

Police previously provided few details on their enforcement of the illegal activity, and the mayor remained fairly tight-lipped.

Earlier this month, Gregor Robertson told CTV News to "stay tuned" as to what would be done, but did not provide specifics on a possible crackdown.

On Tuesday, a city spokesperson said officials would continue working with police and that all questions should be directed to the VPD.

When police shut down the market Sunday, many vendors came back the next day. On Tuesday, officers wouldn't say what their next steps will be, but warned any vendors returning that "your next sale could be to a police officer."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ross McLaughlin, Sandra Hermiston and David Molko