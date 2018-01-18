

The image the City of Vancouver had for Robson Square as an idyllic public space for families to gather and enjoy music and watch buskers has long disappeared and been replaced by illegal pot vendors selling their goods.

“It’s a joke,” said Charles Gauthier, president of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association. "It's not family-friendly. I mean, we used to have tables and chairs here in this space."

His organization originally supported closing down traffic on Robson Street to open a public square, but what he sees now disgusts him.

On any given day, you can watch fights break out, watch as teens try to gain access to marijuana and pot sellers try to take justice into their own hands by threatening and intimidating those who try to disrupt their trade.

It started out with a handful of tents and tables. On some days, you can now see up to a dozen or more illegal weed vendors pushing their product.

Food truck operators who pay the city to be in the square and play by the rules have had enough and feel like they’re being squeezed out.

“It's like you're a deer and your surrounded by wolves. It is and they're all nipping at you," Allister Fitsgerald told CTV News standing beside the Sauzzy Thai food truck that he and his wife operate in the square.

The city says it issues two warnings to the vendors before handing out $1,000 fines.

"Enforcement is our last resort and we try to work with them and, largely, over the last year it's been fairly successful," said Jerry Dobrovolny, chief engineer and general manager of engineering services.

It’s not working. The city does have the right to seize the pot and marijuana edibles, but that hasn’t happened.

“I think they should seize right away. Why give a warning?" Gauthier pointed out.

“I'm not impressed with it. I see it every time I come through here now,” said one longtime West End resident as she walked through the square.

Sherry

I heard the story today and am looking forward to tomorrow’s story. I am incensed at the fact that there are up 5-10 pot dealers - not “vendors” taking up the space illegally. I have made several complaints to 311 and called the non-emery VPD and the community police — someone to help enforce the by-laws! I am a West Ender for 25 years now. As I walk through that plaza a few times a week, I wonder why this is not being nipped in the bud before legalization. I have thought about contacting your station since your so close to say “Am I the only one outraged?!” Last week as I went through I had to avoid a used needle in between 2 pot tables.

I use this plaza in the summer time. Its a public plaza. Even “brick and mortar” pot shops are supposed to adhere to proximity rules — and we know that they aren’t enforcing those shops to have a business license. I am an involved and concerned citizen about our public spaces and how they are to be used and this is not it. I didn’t vote for a public plaza like this. A few points: like mentioned in the trailer today for tomorrow - for any farmer's market or food trucks there are many permits and rules required for food safety. These vendors with their edibles have none. Are these things being investigated? What about liability if there were an overdose on edibles on City property because the VPD didn’t enforce the laws. I have seen the VPD around the food trucks and not bothering with these pot vendors.

If you can’t drink liquor under the age of 19 and not in public spaces why is it that families with children can walk through and hang out in this plaza with this illegal substance? My husband is a bartender and if he set up a little cocktail stand on that plaza it would be shut down immediately. If the sale of cigarettes in stores has are locked up and hidden behind a counter and required ID why is this allowed in a public plaza? Why the tolerance?

The City is working on Vancouver’s identity - that area is not for vending without a license — and drug dealing. All of this going on beside the Law Courts - really?

Viva Vancouver is trying to create a plaza for ALL - as seen as folks start blazing in this newly renovated plaza there will now be families with kids and folks who are meeting or enjoying the weather or an event and wanting to hang out. Was THIS the City’s vision for a public space? Drug Dealers make it feel less safe and less welcoming — it is not conducive to a vibrant positive healthy energy for this space when its people selling for profit to their niche market — this means it is not for ALL.

Thanks for doing this story.

Karen

Great story just now. Yet another lame duck spineless city council In NON action. My husband and I saw these pot vendors over Christmas and were Mystified and surprised by their presence ! It’s not legal yet ! How nice they have handed out some fines ...after two warnings ...how generous and understanding of the city !

The next question is, were those fines actually PAID ?! And then did the poor sods get their “product” back ?

What a bloody joke !

Keep up the good work on that one please.

Michelle

Wow. I didn't know that being an entitled, tax evading, unscrupulous drug dealer had such privileges that legitimate businesses did not have...

Barry

This is BS. The last time I checked, it was illegal. In addition, why are they not required to obtain the proper license and inspections? Once again, the lowest denominator is running the City. The Law is the Law until changed.

JerzyJoe

They have been Dealing Pot at Robson Square since the 60's . Relax. Quit playing the Children Card. It's getting Old...

Jean-Philippe

Wonder if I could sell booze openly like that?

Tavia

Wow, and reading this makes me happy I moved my daughter away to suburbia

Jerry

If they must be sold, ALL addictive, debilitating, deadly drugs (such as alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, etc.) MUST be sold ONLY in government liquor stores. They are the most likely place where underage customers will be asked for photo ID, and refused. Private stores are focused solely on profit — and the vast majority will sell ANYTHING to ANYONE, thinking that they won’t get caught, and if there’s a chance they might get caught, the penalties will be minimal and considered the cost of doing business. An employee of a government liquor store would be severely rebuked — and possibly fired — for selling to underage customers

Lynn

While I believe that there is indeed a potential for minors to purchase drugs from this open air market; I am even more gob-smacked that this open-air ILLEGAL pot market is allowed to operate in the first place...what the h-e-double hockey sticks is up with that??? And to have the police and the City of Vancouver turn a blind eye - seriously?

I am so fed up with illegal drugs being made out to be OK...open-air pot markets; safe (and free) injection sites; free naloxone kits. Where's the free insulin shots for diabetics? Where's the free epipens for people with life threatening allergies? Has anyone ever done the math proportional to population for what is being referred to a 'drug crisis'?

In my opinion, anyone accused of a crime in Vancouver would have a legitimate argument, that whatever they were accused of, wasn't illegal. Despite this open-air market being called illegal, it's de facto legal because it's allowed to continue to operate. And this is just one example where the young people see that it's OK to do drugs. I'm so glad that I won't live long enough to see how all this shakes down.

Patrick

Great job again Ross. Keep pounding away at this topic. Clearly neither Gregor nor Adam Palmer could give a tinker's damn. Thank you for doing this!!

Sarah

There should also be concern with the sale of the edibles to any person with dementia/Alzheimer’s. My mother was given a cookie that contained some pot and she also had a severe anxiety reaction. I hope they also follow all food safe handling requirements, following extreme cleaning procedures in their kitchens, such as cross contamination, any nuts in the products or in close proximity, as well if any pink peppercorns, spices are added( pink peppercorns are a member of the cashew family)

Sherry

I appreciated the piece last night on CTV. I was watching for comments today and read them on Facebook. not intelligent at all. I am writing to the City again in this regard. Interesting that they say they have confiscated tents and tables and given warnings. I called non-emergency VPD before; they don’t see this issue as a priority. They are not present to give warnings daily or fines. I will contact the Mayor and councilors as well as the chief engineer Jerry Dobrovolny you had comment from the City. I do wish that you pursue this issue. Action has to be taken now by the City and VPD and enforcement and ensure these vendors stay away and follow City by-laws.

The City said they were going to do a full arrest and they didn’t follow through. They admit no inspection so they can’t tell if its safe or not - made in an oven at home - one dealer admitted he does not take the time to cut and weigh each individual bar! Can the City be liable for this if someone overdoses?

It would be great for you to continue to delve into this to make the City accountable.

Thank you for bringing this attention.

Catherine and Jim

Keep up the good work...it's disgusting that the awful marijuana market at Robson Square is continuing. It is illegal but no one except you seems eager to shut them down. Why not??

As you have mentioned, this is a Family area and families wouldn't want to be anywhere near this debaucle. We have taken our granddaughters to the skating rink a few times but we will not be going until this is shut down.

I have phoned City Hall to complain.....what else can we, as ordinary citizens, do? Is there a petition? Can we phone the police?

Thank you and CTV for keeping this topic on air.

Jennifer

To mcglaughlin, I think the piece you did on potential for youth to buy pot on Robson street was unfair. I have grown up in vancouver and the availability of drugs has always been easy. We are a port city. The fact that teens could purchase fentanyl opioids just down the street is more of a concern than the vendors on robson selling marajuana. This paranoid belief which you expressed through your news just perpetuates the ignorance of so many people. We have the highest death rate in Canada for fentanyl overdoses and you choose to hammer the best medicinal breakthrough of the 21st century-thc and cannabinoid treatment against cancer! You are a closed minded reporter with a conservative take on something that will be legal in July, so try reporting on drugs that kill! Prescribed opioids.

Liz

I had the unpleasant experience last Wednesday of having to walk through the weed tables on Robson street. I was disgusted and embarrassed that this was being done in my beloved city.

So, I contacted all the city councillors and only Kerry Jang replied.

I am really glad you are highlighting this mess. Either open up the street again for good or pull up a city dump truck and stick all those tables and contents in the back of it and drive off!

I had a discussion with my 18 yr old son and his friend on the weekend. They couldn't believe this market can exist! In their words, " those guys are just a bunch of skids".......my son and his buddies are not naive at all and they thought it was wrong.

I am sick and tired of talking about the whole marijuana issue. I wish no one would give it any air time until a final decision has been made, whenever that may be. I have so many concerns about legalizing this substance that I really think this is a mistep by the government. It is currently an illegal substance and should be treated as such....no gray area.

So thank you for keeping on this story.

Harold

Thank you for drawing attention to this matter. If find it incredibly disturbing that our law enforcement officials shirk their duty and allow this illegal activity to go on, claiming they are too busy to shut it down.

I would like to see to see how long it would take for them to react to an unpermitted group of food vendors if they were to set up shop along Granville street. They even have time to shut down charitable groups that provide food for the homeless if they lack the proper permit and food safe training.

Is there a way for citizens to effectively communicate our disapproval and disgust with such double standards in law enforcement to the authorities? Such unbalanced enforcement of laws just breeds contempt for law and order as well as the leaders themselves!

If marijuana is to be legalized, then it needs to be handled like other drugs, by medical professionals through an established system for providing medication through legitimate pharmacies staffed by actual pharmacists following medical procedures.

Thanks for a chance to speak my mind,

James

I wonder what Canada Revenue is doing to generate GST and income taxes from the Vancouver Pot street vendors? If they aren't doing anything I think they should. I pay these taxes and these vendor's must too.