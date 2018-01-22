

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





CTV Vancouver viewers demanded something be done about the illegal drug market in Robson Square and late Sunday night, police took action.

The late-night raid followed several stories by CTV’s McLaughlin On Your Side team exposing how the activity was squeezing out licensed vendors who pay to be in the square, how minors could get their hands on the drugs without showing ID, and how fights were breaking out in the market.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the square into the early hours Monday, and it appeared that the makeshift market had been shut down.

CTV News reached out for comment from the Vancouver Police Department.

“There has been some police response related to the activity at the Vancouver Art Gallery. However, we do not have additional information to provide at this point,” media relations officer Sgt. Jason Robillard replied in an email.

The enforcement followed a comment from Mayor Gregor Robertson earlier this month suggesting the public "stay tuned" as to what would be done about the open air weed market.

“Certainly if that was booze it would be out of order and there’d be real concerns about it as well,” Robertson responded after reporter Ross McLaughlin repeatedly asked what the mayor was going to do about it.

Now the question remains, what will police do if pot vendors decided to move back in?