$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub

A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.

Billed as a “turnkey package” the new owner would take possession of The Dinghy Dock, Canada’s only floating pub, as well as the ferry that travels to and from the island.

A home on Protection Island is shown in this photo. (Image credit: Realtor.ca)

“This turnkey package offers a thriving pub set against a scenic bay backdrop, frequented by locals and tourists for its beer, seafood, and live music. The ferry provides a memorable voyage to the pub, enhancing the visitor experience,” says the listing from Realtor Gordon Wang.

The pub opened in 1989 as a marina and bait shop where hungry mariners and thirsty fishermen could grab a bite and a beverage.

“Patrons would order and pay for drinks at the bar and do the same for food through a hole in the kitchen wall,” according to the pub’s website, which also notes its one-of-a-kind status in the country.

This photo shows the interior of the Dinghy Dock, Canada's only floating pub. (Credit: realtor.ca)

As time went on, the Dinghy Dock expanded. Now it includes a full-service restaurant and several patios and boasts a waterfront view from “every seat in the house.” The theme is appropriately nautical and instead of happy hour, it offers daily afternoon specials during “pirates time.”

The home included with the purchase price is 2,655 square feet and was built in 1986.

“Embrace a lifestyle that combines business with pleasure in a spectacular waterfront setting!” the listing says.

This photo shows the ferry that services Protection Island (Credit: realtor.ca)

Protection Island – although a 10-minute boat ride away –is technically a part of the City of Nanaimo, and the properties are all hooked up to municipal water and sewer lines. There are about 350 full-time residents.

This photo shows the exterior of a home on Protection Island(Credit: realtor.ca)