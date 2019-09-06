

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





B.C. will soon have fewer abandoned boats littered along its coast, as more than $1 million in federal funding is being allocated to help remove vessels.

According to a boat removal society, B.C.'s coast is home to an estimated 1,400 abandoned boats, many of which are full of garbage.

Now, with over $1.17 million in funding, several boat removal projects will be tasked with removing a total of 34 of those boats. They include the Bowen Island Municipality, Salish Sea Industrial Services and We are the Change for Humanity.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this successful collaboration of municipalities, industry and Indigenous groups, working together to improve our coasts and waterways for future generations," said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau in a news release.

"Our coasts and waterways are one of our most valuable resources. They should be free of pollution and hazards, such as those posed by abandoned and wrecked boats. Our government is acting responsibly and proactively to protect our coasts for this generation and generations to come."

Last month, John Roe, leader of the Dead Boat Disposal Society, said his group has pulled out more than 60 boats from the water over the past three years. Most of them were found in protected bays between Sooke and the Gulf Islands.

"Those boats are always full to the brim with garbage," he said. "There is nothing we haven’t pulled out of these boats and off the beaches over the years. They are full of everything you could possibly imagine."

When Roe's group hears from the public that there's a deserted vessel, they complete a survey to see how long the boat has been there for and if it's actually abandoned. Roe said most of the boats tend to have sunk or smashed up on the shore.

At the end of the July of this year, the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act came into force, making it illegal to abandon boats. Back in 2016, the Ocean Protections Plan was launched to boost marine safety, research and ecosystem protection.

"Abandoned boats are a threat to marine ecosystems, aquatic species and the livelihood of fish harvesters. They can pose various hazards that affect our communities, the environment and local economies," said West Vancouver MP Pamela Goldsmith-Jones.

"Our government is proud to take action to address these boats under our historic Oceans Protection Plan. We are continuing this ongoing work with all our partners to ensure healthy and prosperous coastal communities for the future."