

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say a one-day blitz targeting alleged shoplifters in the Surrey Central area resulted in 30 arrests.

On Thursday, April 11, 20 RCMP officers worked in partnership 10 local businesses to apprehend the suspects.

"A comprehensive report to Crown counsel has been completed with a number of charges being recommended for assessment by the BC Prosecution Service," police said in a statement issued Friday.

Officers have not released specific details on the suspects or their alleged crimes.

At the same time, they announced charges against people arrested in other shoplifting incidents alleged to have occurred at other times.

A man is facing charges in connection with another string of alleged thefts involving local liquor stores.

"Between January and March, it is alleged that the suspect committed over a dozen thefts in the City Centre, Guildford, and Newton areas," police said.

Manvir Dhindsa was arrested on March 30 in South Surrey. The 29-year-old has been charged with 12 counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of recognizance, and remains in custody.

“Working with our business partners to address certain types of criminal activity in our community, such as shoplifting and retail theft, is a priority for our Community Response Units,” said Community Support and Safety Officer Insp. Wendy Mehat.

“These types of crimes can often have detrimental effects on people’s feelings of safety, and are often a conduit to further crimes in our community. We take these kinds of concerns from our business community seriously as is evident by these investigations.”

Anyone with information that could help police as they investigate these incidents is asked to call 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.