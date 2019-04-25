

CTV News Vancouver





Charges have been approved against Miriam Fajardo, a foreign national arrested last week in connection to a string of thefts at Vancouver International Airport, Mounties say.

In a statement issued Thursday, Richmond RCMP announced the 60-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000, one count of a peace officer, one count of possessing identity documents and one count of possession identity documents to commit an indictable offence.

Investigators believeFajardo is part of a larger, organized thief ring that travels from airport to airport.

None of the charges or allegations against her have been proven in court.

Officers with the Richmond RCMP's YVR detachment arrested Fajardo in the morning of Wednesday, April 17, when police allege she was seen taking a purse from a traveller in the airport’s arrivals terminal.

The RCMP said since March, officers have been at the airport investigating these types of crimes.

“Suspects that specialize in this work generally work in teams and employ techniques to divert attention from their true purpose: to steal valuables away from their owners," said Insp. Keith Bramhill. "They are acute observers of people’s behaviour and their habits. They are often difficult to identify and detect as they are extremely good at their craft."

Authorities would like to remind people to be mindful of their belongings and valuables at all times and to report any suspicious activity immediately to police.

Fajardo is due back in Richmond provincial court Friday.