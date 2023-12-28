3 dead in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops, RCMP say

A two-vehicle collision north of Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the lives of three people, according to authorities.

In a news release, Barriere RCMP said they were called to the scene near Oliver Creek Forest Service Road on Highway 5 just before 7 a.m.

"Initial investigation has determined the driver of a Toyota Corolla travelling south collided with an oncoming Ford Sprinter van as the driver of the Corolla attempted to pass a semi-trailer truck," Cpl. James Grandy said in the release. "The driver and two passengers of the Toyota Corolla were found deceased, while the driver of the Ford Sprinter van was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

BC Highway Patrol, fire crews and BC Emergency Health Services also attended the scene, Mounties said.

The highway was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

About an hour before that collision, another person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the same highway.

Kamloops RCMP was called to the 4600 block of Highway 5 around 6 a.m. after receiving reports a vehicle had gone into a ditch near the train tracks.

The victim in that crash is believed to have been the vehicle's sole occupant.