3 arrested in Richmond car heist attempt, dash cam video sought: RCMP

Mounties are asking anyone with dash cam video to come forward after an alleged car heist attempt in Richmond earlier this week.

Richmond RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a light-coloured Audi SUV and a dark-coloured Hyundai SUV in the 7000 block of Alderbridge Way shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The occupants of the Audi included a 43-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and two children. The occupants of the Hyundai comprised of three men, ages 33, 20 and 42.

"It is alleged that the occupants of the Hyundai attempted to rob the occupants of the Audi near Westminster Highway and Garden City Road but the Audi fled once two men clad in black wearing masks tried to approach," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release Thursday, adding that all the occupants of the Hyundai were known to police and arrested.

Mounties said a "large sum" of Canadian currency was also recovered by police and that no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or possible dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-36093.