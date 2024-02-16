VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3 armed youth arrested after robbery at Tsawwassen Mills

    Delta police say they seized three imitation firearms and bear spray from three youth accused of stealing. (Delta police handout) Delta police say they seized three imitation firearms and bear spray from three youth accused of stealing. (Delta police handout)
    Share

    Delta police say three armed youth were arrested after a robbery at a Tsawwassen Mills store.

    Police shared details about the Feb. 13 incident on Friday, saying one young man distracted store staff while two others "seized the opportunity to steal various items."

    When an officer responded to the reported theft, they found the three suspects, who attempted to run away. One suspect was apprehended "on the spot" and had "multiple stolen items, bear spray and an imitation firearm," police said.

    "Further investigation led the officer to a discarded bag linked to the other suspects," Delta police's news release said. "The bag, upon search, was noted to contain additional stolen property and a second imitation firearm."

    The two other suspects were found later in a residential area and police recovered a third imitation firearm. All three suspects are from Surrey and were released to their parents "pending further legal proceedings."

    Delta police said they're recommending charges against all three of theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Investigators are also recommending a robbery charge against two. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News