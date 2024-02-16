3 armed youth arrested after robbery at Tsawwassen Mills

Delta police say three armed youth were arrested after a robbery at a Tsawwassen Mills store.

Police shared details about the Feb. 13 incident on Friday, saying one young man distracted store staff while two others "seized the opportunity to steal various items."

When an officer responded to the reported theft, they found the three suspects, who attempted to run away. One suspect was apprehended "on the spot" and had "multiple stolen items, bear spray and an imitation firearm," police said.

"Further investigation led the officer to a discarded bag linked to the other suspects," Delta police's news release said. "The bag, upon search, was noted to contain additional stolen property and a second imitation firearm."

The two other suspects were found later in a residential area and police recovered a third imitation firearm. All three suspects are from Surrey and were released to their parents "pending further legal proceedings."

Delta police said they're recommending charges against all three of theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Investigators are also recommending a robbery charge against two.