2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C., federal health officials say
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., health officials announced this week.
In an update Friday on the current monkeypox situation across the country, Health Canada said there were 168 cases nationwide. Two of those are in B.C., the update said. The vast majority of Canada's cases – 141 of them – have been recorded in Quebec. So far, all of the cases in the country have been among men aged 20 to 69. Many cases reported sexual contact with other men, while others are still under investigation, Health Canada said.
"Risk of exposure (is) not exclusive to any group or setting," Health Canada's notice said. "Anyone no matter (their) gender could get infected."
B.C.'s Centre for Disease Control announced the province's first case on June 6. On June 14, the agency said the province had two cases.
"The risk to the overall public is low, but we want to make sure everyone is aware and knows about this issue and is aware of all the steps being taken to support this individual, this individual's close contacts and the community," Health Minister Adrian Dix said when the first case was announced.
Monkeypox was discovered in the late 1950s, and is a disease caused by a similar virus as the one that causes smallpox.
Symptoms are similar as well, including fever, chills, exhaustion, and head, muscle and backache. Unlike smallpox, it can also cause lymph node swelling, and it's considered to be more mild.
Later, those who've been infected get a rash and raised bumps filled with fluid. Those bumps turn to scabs over time and fall off.
"Monkeypox is spread from person to person through contact with sores and items like bedding or towels that have monkeypox virus on them," health officials said in a statement earlier this month.
"It can also spread through respiratory droplets such as coughs and sneezes during prolonged close, face-to-face contact with a person who has monkeypox."
