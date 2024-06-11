27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada

More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.

B.C.'s tally of 27 is the second-highest of any province, behind only Ontario, which has more than half of the list with 57.

OpenTable says the list is generated from more than 1.1 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics compiled between Feb. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024.

"Restaurants with a minimum threshold of tagged diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance and direct searches," the company explains in a post on its website.

Qualified restaurants were ranked by the percentage of reviews for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature, though the final list is ordered alphabetically by province, rather than as a ranked order.

Among B.C. cities, Vancouver has the most restaurants on the list, with five: Cantina Norte, Dockside Restaurant, LIFT Bar Grill View, Oddfish Restaurant and Provence Marinaside.

Victoria and Kelowna are next with four entries each.

There are also 12 restaurants on the list that are located in Metro Vancouver, but outside the city itself, with spots in Burnaby, Delta, Langley, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, West Vancouver and White Rock all represented.

The full list of B.C. restaurants that ranked in the top 100 for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable, is as follows: