$20K raised in less than a day to help care for 3 kittens found in DTES dumpster last week, SPCA says
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised in just a few hours to help pay the medical bills of a trio of kittens found in a box in a Vancouver dumpster last week.
A fundraising page launched Friday on the BC SPCA's Medical Emergency website with a goal of $1,500 to pay for the kittens' medical bills. By early afternoon, it had already raised more than 10 times that amount.
"People are so amazing with their generosity," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the BC SPCA.
"We're always just so grateful for people's response."
The extra funds raised to cover the cost of the kittens' veterinary care will be used to help other animals in the SPCA's care that are facing medical emergencies.
The six-week-old cats were found in a box inside a dumpster near the intersection of West Pender and Abbot streets in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to SPCA Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.
The call came in around 10 p.m. on Feb. 10, and the animals were taken directly to an emergency veterinarian for assessment and care.
All three kittens were underweight and flea-infested, and had parasites. One of them had also suffered head trauma and a broken pelvis.
"He arrived struggling to breath with a bleeding eye and blood streaming out of his nose, a truly distressing sight for such a young animal," the SPCA said on its fundraising page.
After eight days in the SPCA's care, all three kittens are doing well, according to Dunlop. They've had their first vaccinations and are in the process of receiving flea and deworming treatments.
Even the injured kitten, who couldn't eat on his own and required hand-feeding, is recovering well. While he may still need surgery to repair his broken pelvis, Dunlop said she was hopeful that wouldn't be necessary, given how his recovery has progressed so far.
The kittens will remain in the SPCA's care for at least another two weeks of monitoring. Once staff are confident that the animals are healthy and have reached an appropriate weight for their age, they'll be spayed and neutered and offered for adoption, Dunlop said.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, nearly $20,000 had been raised in the kittens' medical emergency appeal, and more than 350 donors had contributed. Petsecure Pet Health Insurance said it would match the first $3,500 in donations to the campaign, according to the SPCA.
"That's incredible," Dunlop said of the response.
"It goes so far to help other animals in our care … It's wonderful how generous people are."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he's 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has 'reason to believe' it will occur in the 'coming days' and will include an assault on its capital, Kyiv.
House of Commons cancels Friday sitting as police move in on trucker protest
The House of Commons cancelled its Friday sitting to debate the government's invoking of the Emergencies Act, as police moved in on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa emboldened by the very measures granted through the Act.
'Get the kids out of there': Ottawa police urge protesting parents to remove children
Ottawa police are urging trucker convoy protesters to remove their children as they clear out protest sites.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Judge extends injunction barring protesters at Ambassador Bridge indefinitely
An Ontario judge has extended the injunction to stop blockades from forming at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
It's been 3 years since this Canadian woman was arrested in Syria. She may never leave.
It is three years since Canadian Kimberly Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and sent to a detention camp for her alleged association with ISIS. She went there -- stupidly, she admits -- and is now paying for it with a loss of her freedom. And the real prospect of dying there. 'Mentally, I’ve gone downhill, especially the last year,' she told CTV National News’ Paul Workman in an interview.
Vancouver Island
-
Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Island Health: Ministry of Health
B.C. health officials have confirmed five more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province Friday, including one that occurred in Island Health.
-
Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
-
RCMP release new details on missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C.
Police are still searching for a missing father and daughter from Duncan, B.C., who were reported missing after the father failed to hand over his daughter to her mother under a joint custody court order.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers deployed to Ottawa
Calgary Police Service officers have been deployed to Ottawa to assist with efforts to clear a massive protest in the nation's capital.
-
Alberta budget breakdown: Premier says more money for healthcare, opposition worries where it will end up
Alberta's provincial budget will be released Feb. 24 and the premier is already dropping hints around what to expect.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
'Police should have been there': Edmonton woman says she was verbally assaulted by protesters during 'Freedom Convoy'
For the first time since immigrating to Edmonton 11 years ago, Michelle Peters-Jones no longer feels safe in her own city.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police make over 100 arrests in Ottawa, accuse protesters of assaulting officers
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Vaccination requirement for fans at Toronto Raptors, Leafs' games to be lifted on March 1
Fans catching a game at Scotiabank Arena will no longer need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month when the Ontario government plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination system.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
Liberal MNA calls for full ban on humiliating 'weigh-ins' at CEGEP; minister refuses
A Liberal MNA is calling for the Quebec government to ban the practice of weighing students in CEGEP, saying students have reported recent experiences that are humiliating and can harm those with an eating disorder.
-
Low attendance so far at round-two of 'freedom' protests in Quebec City
Most Quebec City demonstrators have abandoned their posts in front of the National Assembly for what was supposed to kick off round-two of protests against COVID-19 health measures.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigation
Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Public hoarding by-law being looked at by City Hall to help with homelessness
A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at ways to address public hoarding at bus shelters and homeless encampments.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure
The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.
Regina
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms
The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.
-
Improving northern Sask. health care, return to normalcy a priority for new Athabasca MLA
Newly elected Saskatchewan Party MLA Jim Lemaigre said he is focused on improving health care in Saskatchewan’s northwest and helping communities return to normalcy, in an introductory press conference Friday.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
London
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sighted
Calls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near
Things are looking up at the London International Airport.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supply
A new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Ontario government says more addictions treatment beds coming to North Bay
Addictions and mental health have become a huge crisis in North Bay. But there’s optimism that through a new treatment centre, the problem can be alleviated.
Kitchener
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
-
Leaked data shows Waterloo region donors gave $77K to truck convoy
Leaked data from the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo shows Waterloo region residents donated more than $77,000 to the trucker convoy fundraising efforts.