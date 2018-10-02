When Metro Vancouver residents head to the polls later this month, they'll be choosing between more than 530 people vying for city hall jobs.

In Vancouver alone, 21 names will be on the ballot for mayor, and another 71 are running for city council. Just 11 of the 92 candidates in total will succeed.

Smaller municipalities like Anmore have only a handful of candidates running – two for mayor and four for council – while residents of Surrey will have to choose between eight mayoral options and 48 potential councillors.

Ballots in Richmond will also be crowded, with 36 running for office, while Lions Bay has just one option for mayor and four potential councillors. In Coquitlam, three people are running for the city's top job and 19 are trying to join council.

It's a lot to keep track of, so we've built an interactive map showing all 533 registered candidates running for city hall positions in Metro Vancouver, from Bowen Island to the Township of Langley. Select your municipality to see who's entered the race for your region, or click here to view a full screen version.

Looking for communities not on this map, or for information on school board, park board and other elected officials? Here's a full list of registered candidates for the 2018 general local elections.

Map from Esri Canada and CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione