VANCOUVER -- Twenty more Lower Mainland workplaces have been ordered to close over the last 10 days because of likely COVID-19 transmission between employees.

Most of the businesses in question are located in the Fraser Health region, which has long been the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in B.C.

A total of 20 businesses in the Lower Mainland, operating out of 21 locations, have been ordered to temporarily close since April 28, according to lists on the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health websites.

Fraser Health also recently announced public exposures to COVID-19 at two barber shops operating under the same name, one in Surrey and one in Burnaby.

The exposures happened at Man Cave Barber Shop on Kingsway in Burnaby on April 18, 20 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There were also exposures at Man Cave Barber Shop on King George Boulevard in Surrey from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 and 2, according to the health authority.

Anyone who was at either of those locations during the hours specified should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, Fraser Health said.

There's no known risk to anyone who was at either barber shop outside of the times specified, and neither Man Cave location is listed on the health authority’s closures page.

Business closures are ordered when three or more employees at a workplace test positive for the disease and officials believe transmission occurred at work. Such closures typically last for 10 days, but they can be extended if the health authority deems it necessary.

Some businesses where three employees test positive for COVID-19 may not be forced to close down if health officials don't believe anyone caught the disease in the workplace.

And some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if officials determine it's "in the overriding public interest" to stay open. Fraser Health lists police and fire stations, health-care facilities, grocery stores, schools, daycares and courthouses as examples.

The most recent additions to Lower Mainland business closure lists follow, organized by the dates the closures began.

May 6

Seven Horses Transport, Surrey (partial closure - main office only)

Robertson Electric Wholesale, Burnaby (partial closure - office area only)

Wendy's, Abbotsford

May 5

West Bay Son Ship Yacht Builders Ltd., Delta

Platinum Athletic Club, Surrey

Apple Mechanical, Surrey

May 4

Polycrete Restorations, Coquitlam

Brian Mussato Plumbing and Heating Ltd., Langley

May 3

English Bay Chocolate Factory, Delta (partial closure - chocolate processing factory)

May 2

ABC Recycling, Burnaby (partial closure - yard site for machinery operators)

Fitness World - Lougheed, Burnaby

April 30

Allwest Insurance, Burnaby

Go Dodge Surrey, Surrey

Indian River Transport Ltd., Langley (partial closure - office only)

April 29

Oly's Pet Connection, Mission

Canadian Tire - Langley, Langley

Westland Insurance, Surrey (two locations)

Fitness World - West 12th, Vancouver

Syncra Construction, West Vancouver

April 28