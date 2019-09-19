

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Two teen boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Surrey stabbing that took place last month.

In the early hours of Aug. 16, Surrey RCMP were alerted to a man found bleeding on 152 Street, near Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

When officers arrived, Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found unresponsive with serious injuries and pronounced dead on scene. The incident was quickly passed to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Homicide investigators believe Prestbakmo had left his home to smoke and to take out some garbage when he was attacked. Investigators said an appeal for witnesses from both IHIT and Prestbakmo's family yielded important information that helped them piece together the circumstances of the man's death.

“IHIT investigators worked steadfastly to secure and compile the evidence for charge approval and today’s outcome would not have been possible without their tireless efforts,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang.

“We recognize that this is a very difficult time for Paul’s family as they are grieving his death and we hope that we were able to provide them with some answers.”

Mounties say both boys have been in custody since Aug. 22 for failing to abide by court-imposed conditions. They were charged on Thursday.

"A violent incident like this has significant impacts on both the victim's family and the surrounding community, as their sense of safety is upended," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP in a news release.

"It is our sincere hope that the quick conclusion to this investigation will bring a measure of comfort to both Mr. Prestbakmo's family and to the South Surrey community."

Police say no other information will be released at this time as the case is before the court.

Prestbakmo, a 45 year-old mechanic, lived near the mall and was a familiar face in the neighbourhood. He had no history with police.