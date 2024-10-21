2 plead guilty in B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Malik

Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.

The courthouse in New Westminster, B.C., confirmed the pleas from Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez in the 2022 shooting of Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 over the 1985 bombings that killed 331 people.

Fox and Lopez, who were originally charged with first-degree murder, will next appear in court on Oct. 31.

More coming.