2 plead guilty in B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Malik

Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. with his supporters after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight 182 in 1985, Wednesday March 16, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. with his supporters after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight 182 in 1985, Wednesday March 16, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.

The courthouse in New Westminster, B.C., confirmed the pleas from Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez in the 2022 shooting of Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 over the 1985 bombings that killed 331 people.

Fox and Lopez, who were originally charged with first-degree murder, will next appear in court on Oct. 31.

More coming. 

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

